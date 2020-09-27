Penalties, mistakes mar Dallas in 38-31 loss to Seattle

Tune into WFAA at 10 p.m. for some post-game analysis.

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue the Dallas sports magic this week as they take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Sunday.

First Quarter

The Cowboys defense stopped an early Seahawks drive on a three-and-out, and turned around for kicker Greg Zuerlein to boot a 43-yarder to strike first on the scoreboard.

Then, on the Seahawks' next drive, Russell Wilson threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett, making it 7-3.

Tony Pollard then missed a kickoff return, forcing the Cowboys to start at the 1. The Cowboys' next play was a run from Ezekiel Elliott, who was tackled for a safety, making it 9-3 Seattle.

Two drives later, Elliott scored on a short run after a drive that included a long pass to Amari Cooper. Zuerlein missed the field goal, tying it up at 9-9 with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.

The rest of the first quarter was a wild ride. Wilson threw a bomb to DK Metcalf that was almost a touchdown but was broken up at the last second by Trevon Diggs, giving the Cowboys a touchback.

The Cowboys ended the quarter on a three-and-out.

Second quarter

Defensive penalties cost the Cowboys the quarter. Two straight pass interference penalties helped set the stage for a Seahawks touchdown with 6:53 left before halftime, making it 16-9 Seattle.

Cedrick Wilson Jr. scored on a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott, but Zuerlein missed the PAT, making it 16-15 Seattle.

With 36 seconds left to go before halftime, Prescott threw an interception to put a cap on a penalty-riddled second quarter. On the following drive, the Seahawks scored again, making it 23-15 Seattle.

The cowboys get the ball back after the half.

Third quarter

After a defensive turnover where Dak Prescott fumbled on a pass, Seattle scored another touchdown, making it 30-15 early in the third quarter.

A few drives later, the Prescott-Wilson connection worked again, and the PAT was good this time, putting the Cowboys on the board again but making it 30-22 Seattle.

Fourth quarter

Michale Gallup scored midway through the fourth, putting the Cowboys within two points of the Seahawks to make it 30-28.

After a series of failed pass attempts and penalties, Zuerlein hit a 42-yard field goal to put the Cowboys up 1, 31-30.

With less than two minutes left, DK Metcalf made up for his earlier mistake and scored on a pass from Wilson, putting Seattle back in the lead 36-31. They went for a two-point conversion and missed, but got another chance at it after a Dallas penalty. Seattle scored on the second attempt, putting them up 38-31.

After a quick drive full of passes, Dallas took its last timeout of the game after Prescott was sacked with 16 seconds left. Prescott avoided being sacked a second time, only to throw a pick with 6 seconds left.