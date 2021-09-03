x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Nfl

Dallas Cowboys agree on new contract with Dak Prescott

Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his right ankle during the third quarter of the Oct. 11, 2020 game against the New York Giants.
Credit: AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles out of the pocket before throwing a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, in this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, file photo. It's too early to know where the NFL salary cap will end up in the range of $180 million to $198 million coming off a pandemic-dominated season that was completed on time but still cost the league billions of dollars in revenue. It's a potential problem for the Cowboys if they can't get a long-term deal with quarterback Dak Prescott, which would cause his cap charge to hit $37 million with another franchise tag after being around $31 million last year. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott, the team said Monday.

ESPN is reporting that the contract is four years for $160 million.

The contract also means no franchise tag.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his right ankle during the third quarter of the Oct. 11, 2020 game against the New York Giants.

Earlier, a report stated that Prescott and his representatives sought to put the quarterback’s worth behind only that of Kansas City Chiefs’ MVP and Super Bowl-winning star QB Patrick Mahomes.

As a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, Prescott continues to defy the odds. Not only has he become the best QB from his draft class, but Prescott has also become one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL.

RELATED: Is Dak Prescott eyeing a Patrick Mahomes-level deal from the Cowboys?

It’s been a struggle for the two sides to come together and agree to a deal as they try to find some common ground.

Jonah Javad contributed to this report.

Related Articles