Cowboys survive in overtime to beat the Patriots 35-29

Penalties and turnovers mounted for the Cowboys in the first half, but they were able to stay afloat in the second half and overtime to get the win.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — What a roller coaster of emotions!

The Dallas Cowboys were able to survive early game mistakes to get the win in Massachusetts 35-29.

CeeDee Lamb made a 35-yard touchdown reception to seal the win.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs got his seventh interception of the season, giving him at least one in each game this season. He returned that interception for a touchdown to give the Cowboys a lead at 26-21 with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter.

However, New England quickly responded with a 75-yard touchdown reception by receiver Kendrick Bourne to make it 29-26 after a two-point conversion.

The Cowboys drove down the field to tie the game at 29-29 and send the game to overtime.

Despite two turnovers, quarterback Dak Prescott finished with an impressive stat line of 445 passing yards and three touchdowns.

However, Prescott's two turnovers came at the worst times -- in the red zone. His fumble came as he tried to reach into the end zone at the goal-line, but a Patriots player knocked the ball out of his hands before it crossed over.