Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't face any punishment for a confrontation with a security guard in May at a Las Vegas music festival.

Elliott met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss what happened. The football star tweeted after the meeting that he failed to live up to "the high standards that are expected of me."

NFL officials said Wednesday that the organization "conducted a comprehensive investigation."

TMZ Sports obtained a video of Elliott getting into a confrontation with a security guard shortly after 3 a.m.

Elliott was briefly handcuffed, but he was not arrested or charged in the incident.

Goodell found there was no violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL officials said Wednesday.

The commissioner "met with Mr. Elliott to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards," the NFL statement said.

Elliott received a six-game suspension in 2017 in response to allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend.

The player was not arrested nor charged in connection with the accusations.