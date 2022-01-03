Cowboys fans blame refs, coaching and Dak for loss against Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys fans sounded off after Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys fans started off fired up until Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals took over AT&T Stadium.

"I blame penalties and mistakes at critical times you know,” said fan Mike Butler.

A lot of fans say they don't blame Sunday's loss so much on the team as they do on the officiating.

"Overall I think the refs were just not very good,” said fan Jason Shockey.

"I blame the refs. They need to take their blinders off,” said fan Lennel Butler.

Some fans pointed to a play late in the fourth quarter as one of the biggest mistakes the refs made, a possible fumble by the Cardinals that the refs didn't catch but the Cowboys couldn't challenge because they had no timeouts left.

“We should have saved some of our time outs so we could call the challenge cause he defiantly fumbled but we didn't have any time outs left so that was kind of our fault,” fan Kimmie Butler.

On WFAA’s weekly Cowboys call-in show, the majority of viewers blamed quarterback Dak Prescott for the loss saying he played poorly including a fumble of his own and some wonder now if the team can make it to the big game.

“Well I’m a little nervous cause I feel here we go again but we are hopeful,” Mike Butler said.

“Do you think we can win a Super Bowl this year? Maybe but I’m just glad we made it to the playoffs after a long time but I’m not sure they will make it to a Super Bowl,” said fan Anthony Dow.