CLEVELAND -- By the time Baker Mayfield had finished chugging his beer on Saturday night, all eyes had turned to Colin Cowherd.

With Mayfield manufacturing a viral clip in which he shotgunned a beer while being shown on the scoreboard at Progressive Field, most -- including the Cleveland Indians' Twitter account -- figured the Fox Sports Radio host would have something to say.

As it turns out, they were right. And Cowherd didn't disappoint.

Taking to the airwaves on Monday, Cowherd addressed the topic with a near-five minute monologue on his national radio show, "The Herd." And in doing so, he took some backhanded swipes at Mayfield and the Browns, who enter the 2019 season as the betting front-runners to win the AFC North.

"It's very funny and he points to his jersey and of course Cleveland loves him because it's Cleveland. This is a fanbase that hasn't had any fun at quarterback for 30 years," Cowherd said. "And Baker Mayfield's a lot of fun and he's a showman and he was waiting for that moment because he knew they'd put him on camera, just like the underwear ads before the season started."

Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield throws a pass during an NFL football organized team activity session at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AP

Cowherd proceeded to insist he wasn't going to "overreact" to Mayfield's beer-chugging before doubling down on his take that the former Heisman Trophy winner and the city of Cleveland are "peas in a pod."

"Baker Mayfield is perfect for Cleveland. This is an organization where Peyton Hillis -- a fullback -- was a really big deal," Cowherd said. "They don't celebrate championships. They don't celebrate division titles. Right now, they just want to celebrate, 'We got a new quarterback and he wants to be one of us. And we would shotgun beers.' Because it's Cleveland. And he's perfect for Cleveland."

After stating that "everybody that's famous in Cleveland and gets really good leaves" -- and take some shots at Mayfield's on-field resume -- Cowherd proceeded to use one of his famous analogies to proclaim the Browns "the NFL's best frat house."

"Best parties, best beer-chuggers, a lot of alpha, the funniest guys -- of course, like the Browns, the plumbing hasn't worked at that frat house in 28 years. And I'd never, ever, want to live at a frat house," Cowherd said. "But the best time for a frat house is rush week. September. No big midterms yet, no big finals yet. The front door is still on its hinges. They're throwing the best parties. The weather is perfect. Everybody is still qualified for school. Nobody's been thrown out yet. It's rush week at the NFL's best frat house.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) laughs with wide receiver Jarvis Landry before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

AP

"Of course the frat house is not where you want to be during finals week, otherwise known as January in the NFL. That's where the Steelers flourish and the Patriots flourish and the Eagles flourish and guys like [Bill] Belichick and Andy Reid and Sean McVay flourish. No, no, no, no, no. You don't want to be the best frat house during finals week. And that's what matters in the NFL; not September."

All things considered, Cowherd's latest Browns-related rant seems to merely be an extension of his most recent one, in which he said the team would "crash hard" in the playoffs next season.

Of course, just because Cowherd's take was predictable, that doesn't mean Mayfield won't respond, which is something he's made a habit of doing over the course of the past year.