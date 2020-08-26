Bud Light offers free beer to fantasy football players who draft Minshew

The Broncos' logo will be back on Bud Light cans and bottles this fall.

DENVER — Bud Light has announced the return of NFL team bottles and aluminum cans for the 2020 season as well as a special deal for fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Gardner Minshew II.

"Today, Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, announced that fans who select Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the first round of their fantasy football draft can enter for a chance to win a case worth of Bud Light," said Bud Light in a press release.

Fans must pick Minshew in the first round of their fantasy draft and post a photo on social media with #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes to enter a drawing for a $20 gift card that can be used to purchase a case of Bud Light.

Bud Light said there will be 250 gift card winners.

In addition, any team to win their league’s championship with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB, will be entered to win a season supply of Bud Light, said the St. Louis-based beermaker.

“After the work I’ve put in to get ready for this year, I’m ready to be a fantasy football first rounder,” said Gardner Minshew II. “And now that Bud Light is kicking in the chance win beer if you pick me, it’s a no brainer!

“Last year, Gardner Minshew II was the unexpected hero of the NFL,” said Joe Barnes, Director, Bud Light Sports Marketing. “Now Bud Light is giving Minshew the spotlight he deserves, encouraging fans to support the Mississippi Mustache in real-life and in fantasy.”

Bud Light previously announced in July that whoever kicks the longest field goal this season between the Denver Broncos' Brandon McManus and Detroit's Matt Prater would win free beer for his respective city.

That NFL record is currently held by Prater, who set it at 64 yards in 2013 when he played for the Broncos.

When I break my own record, what are we doing for the city of Detroit? @budlight — Matt Prater (@MattPrater_5) July 19, 2020

In addition, Bud Light is releasing its annual NFL team-specific packaging. Beginning on Sept. 7, NFL fans will be able to purchase team specific or NFL shield aluminum and glass Bud Light bottles.

