Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield responds to getting booed by home crowd

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reacted to getting booed by the home crowd on Sunday.

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield's frustration was palpable following the Cleveland Browns' 13-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. But when it came to the reasons why he walked off the field without celebrating with his teammates and declined to speak to the media for the first time in his career, the Browns' starting quarterback said it had nothing to do with the boos he received from the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

"Those are probably the same fans that won't be quiet when we're on offense trying to operate," Mayfield answered on Monday when asked about being booed. "So, don't really care."

Mayfield's comments came one day after he completed just 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Cleveland's Week 11 win over the winless Lions. The No. 1 pick of the 2018 Draft was booed on multiple occasions during a performance in which he admitted that he "played like s--t."

Asked why he declined to the media after the game -- a rarity for starting quarterbacks across the league -- Mayfield admitted to feeling frustrated. According to the 26-year-old signal-caller, however, that frustration had more to do with his own performance and his nagging injuries than it did with any reaction he received from the fans in attendance.