Bills Mafia welcomes team home at the airport

Despite the loss, hundreds of fans came out to show their support for the team.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Even though the Bills' season didn't end the way fans wanted it to, they still came out to show their support for the team.

Early Monday morning, fans gathered at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport to welcome the team home. Hundreds of fans were on hand when the team's plane taxied in around 2:30 a.m.

There was heavy security of both NFTA officers and Bills security. People were told to wear masks and social distance, but by the time the plane arrived people were packed into the space.

The fans cheered as the team walked down the stairs of the plane. The players remained distant, walking into a nearby building. Chants of "M.V.P.... M.V.P." could be heard as quarterback Josh Allen came into view. The QB was mostly hanging his head, but looked up to acknowledge the crowd a few times before he left their sight.

Josh Allen gets an “MVP” chant from the crowd as he steps off the plane @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/g2uHqcvIN7 — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) January 25, 2021

One fan we spoke to at the airport, Brian Rooney, said, "We love them. We love them no matter what, they're amazing. I don't care that they lost... like it would have been cool come on but I love the Bills, I'll follow them no matter what, they're amazing, big part of my life."

After the game many of the players took to social media to thank fans for their support both Sunday night and throughout the season. Many of those players also promising better days ahead for Bills fans. You can read all their reactions here: RELATED: Buffalo Bills thank fans for their support.