Browns QB Baker Mayfield references Ron Swanson following win vs. Jaguars

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield referenced Ron Swanson of 'Parks and Rec' following his team's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Throughout the 2020 season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made a habit of making pop culture references in his postgame press conferences following wins.

And the aftermath of the Browns' 27-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars was no exception, with Mayfield drawing on TV fan favorite in Ron Swanson of

"Parks and Recreation" when asked about a couple of missed throws he made during Cleveland's latest win.

"There's only two things I hate more than missing throws and that's lying and skim milk," Mayfield said. "And skim milk's just water lying about being milk."

Ron Swanson would be so proud. 🥛 pic.twitter.com/Z35fagoNYe — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 29, 2020

Swanson -- who was played by Nick Offerman on the NBC comedy that ran from 2009-2015 -- echoed a similar sentiment during the 17th episode of the fifth season, which was titled "Partridge."

“Tom and April were excellent witnesses in my defense," Swanson said. "Unfortunately every single word out of their mouths was a lie. There is only one thing I hate more than lying. Skim milk, which is water that’s lying about being milk.”

This isn't the first pop culture reference Mayfield has made this season. Earlier this year, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft referenced Will Ferrell's Ricky Bobby from "Talladega Nights" when referred to his team as "big, hairy, American winning machines," while last week, he paid homage to Snoop Dogg when he said that Cleveland's defense got "funky on the field, and just like an old batch of collard greens, they played well together."