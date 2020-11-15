Baker Mayfield passes Ben Roethlisberger for most quarterback wins at FirstEnergy Stadium

With the Browns' win over the Texans, Baker Mayfield overtook Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most wins at FirstEnergy Stadium.

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from Nov. 11, 2020.

Of all of the strange but true statistics relating to the Cleveland Browns' recent history, one, in particular, has stood out: the all-time winningest quarterback at FirstEnergy Stadium wasn't actually a current or former Brown, but rather Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

That was, until Sunday.

With the Browns' 10-7 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Baker Mayfield earned the 12th career home victory as Cleveland's starting quarterback. That officially moved him ahead of Roethlisberger, who has amassed 11 victories as the Steelers' starting quarterback at FirstEnergy Stadium since entering the NFL in 2004.

Mayfield will have the chance to add to his stadium record with three home games remaining on Cleveland's 2020 regular season schedule. Next week, the Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles, with division games remaining against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on Dec. 14, as well as the regular-season finale against Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Jan. 3.

As for Mayfield's future, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft will be eligible for an extension at the end of the 2020 season. Asked about Mayfield's future with the franchise during the team's bye week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry stressed the team's one game at a time approach.

"I definitely understand the question. Honestly, I really don't get too caught up in that type of narrative," Berry answered when asked if he views Mayfield as the Browns' quarterback of the future.