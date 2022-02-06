x
Alvin Kamara arrested for battery in Las Vegas: Police

He was arrested Sunday and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

LAS VEGAS — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Vegas police said they were called to the hospital Saturday after a patient told them he had been beaten up at a nightclub along the Vegas strip.

The suspect was later identified as Kamara.

He was arrested Sunday and booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

