ARLINGTON, Texas — Here are five things to know about the Dallas Cowboys' rousing Sunday victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

1. "Defer" Gate

The NFL offices in New York had to step in and grant the Cowboys a positive outcome in an opening coin toss that was botched in a few different ways. When the Cowboys won the toss, quarterback Dak Prescott initially said the Cowboys would like to kick, but when asked again, he clarified and said, "we defer to the second half, yes."

Head referee Walt Anderson apparently didn't hear Prescott's decision to defer and indicated the Cowboys wanted to "kick" the ball. So, it was initially thought the Cowboys would have to kick off to start both halves. But when the video was reviewed further by NFL officials in New York, Prescott's intent was clear and the Cowboys were allowed to receive the second-half kickoff.

2. Zeke Elliott on a roll

The Cowboys were able to establish the run with Zeke Elliott and the result was the most productive offensive showing by the Cowboys all season. Elliott snapped a career-high five-game drought of failing to rush for 100 yards. He piled up 78 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone when the Cowboys gained control of the game.

Elliott finished the game with 117 yards rushing on 24 carries and a total of 160 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, rookie Tony Pollard was more than a complementary piece on the ground. He actually ended up as the game's leading rusher with 131 yards on 12 carries, highlighted by a 44-yard touchdown run in the game's waning moments.

The Cowboys rolled up 263 yards rushing, propelling them to a season-high 44 points. In the Cowboys three-game losing streak, they had averaged just 16 points per game.

3. Sean Lee helps spark a defensive revival

Sean Lee's second-quarter interception provided a much-needed turnover and the rare short field for the Cowboys offense. They cashed it in with Zeke Elliott's second touchdown of the game-opening a 28-7 halftime lead. The pick was Lee's first interception in more than two years.

Sean Lee's 14 career interceptions are fourth all-time in Cowboys history by a linebacker. In a season where the Cowboys defense hasn't forced nearly enough turnovers, it was the lone turnover of the game for either team.

Lee also notched his first sack in more than four years. The Cowboys defense suffocated Jared Goff, generating a ton of pressure and sacking him twice. It was the first time in Lee's career that the notched a sack and an interception in the same game. Lee's bloody uniform pants were also symbolic of a much-need workmanlike performance from a much-maligned Cowboys defense.

4. Forbath makes an immediate impact

Kai Forbath was nearly perfect in his Cowboys debut, including a 50-yarder early in the third quarter on his first field goal attempt. He nailed a pair of 42-yarders in the fourth quarter and was also perfect on five extra-point attempts.

Forbath took over after the Cowboys finally decided to part ways with former kicker Brett Maher. He had missed a league-high 10 field goals this season, the most for any kicker in the last four seasons. Forbath had a couple of issues, booting the opening kickoff out of bounds, and doing so again late in the game. Other than that you can't help but wonder what could have been Jason Garrett would have made the change sooner.

5. Up Next - the game of the year

The Cowboys head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC East game of the year. Philadelphia beat Washington Sunday, so both teams enter the game with 7-and-7 records. Either team can win out and win the division title.

