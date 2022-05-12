Full list: 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees announced

Texas players Dak Prescott and Christian Kirksey were among this year's nominees.

TEXAS, USA — Every year, the NFL names players for the league's most prestigious honor – the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The award was created in 1970 and named after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

The winner receives $250,000 to donate to his charity of choice. The others receive up to $40,000 to donate to their respective charities of choice. The donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide

This year's winner will be named during NFL Honors ahead of the Super Bowl.

Here's this year's list of 32 nominees:

Zach Ertz – Arizona Cardinals · TE

Chris Lindstrom – Atlanta Falcons · G

Chuck Clark – Baltimore Ravens · S

Dion Dawkins – Buffalo Bills · OT

Derrick Brown – Carolina Panthers · DT

Jaylon Johnson – Chicago Bears · CB

Sam Hubbard – Cincinnati Bengals · DE

Joel Bitonio – Cleveland Browns · G

Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys · QB

Dalton Risner – Denver Broncos · G

Jared Goff – Detroit Lions · QB

Aaron Jones – Green Bay Packers · RB

Christian Kirksey – Houston Texans · MLB

Shaquille Leonard – Indianapolis Colts · OLB

Tyler Shatley – Jacksonville Jaguars · G

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs · QB

A.J. Cole – Las Vegas Raiders · P

Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers · S

Tremayne Anchrum – Los Angeles Rams · G

Jaelan Phillips – Miami Dolphins · OLB

Adam Thielen – Minnesota Vikings · WR

Lawrence Guy – New England Patriots · DE

Demario Davis – New Orleans Saints · OLB

Saquon Barkley – New York Giants · RB

Solomon Thomas – New York Jets · DE

Brandon Graham – Philadelphia Eagles · DE

Cameron Heyward – Pittsburgh Steelers · NT

Arik Armstead – San Francisco 49ers · DT

Tyler Lockett – Seattle Seahawks · WR

William Gholston – Tampa Bay Buccaneers · DE

Derrick Henry – Tennessee Titans · RB

Charles Leno Jr. – Washington Commanders · OT