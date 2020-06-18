Dr. Anthony Fauci says NFL season needs to be played in a 'bubble'

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.

The returns of the NBA, WNBA, MLS, and NWSL amid the COVID pandemic are predicated around forming a "bubble" environment for their respective leagues.

The NFL is planning to play its 2020 season, however, with a normal travel schedule and teams using their home stadiums. That may present an issue, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci told CNN on Thursday.

He also expressed pessimism for a full season if a second wave of the coronavirus spreads during the fall.