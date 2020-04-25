LA GRANGE, Texas —

J.K. Dobbins has accomplished a childhood dream. He's headed to the Baltimore Ravens as a second-round pick.

In order to appreciate where he's now gotten, you have to understand where he came from.

He's a product of La Grange – a town in Central Texas that has a population of fewer than 5,000 people.

“Everybody knew about Dobbins and knew he was going to be special," said Matt Kates, his high school coach.

Kates had a front-row seat for J.K.'s burst onto the national radar.

“He’s as special as it gets," he said. "I’ve told recruiters and now NFL scouts, if I ever said he’s a once-in-a-career type of kid, I’m underselling him because he’s a once in 30 careers.”

Dobbins used an all-state high school career as a springboard to Ohio State.

In just three years, he was the school's second all-time leading rusher.

On Friday, April 24, he made more history.

He becomes just the third player from La Grange taken in the NFL Draft, and the highest selection since his cousin and former Texas All-American, Johnnie Johnson.

“As a family, it’s something that we could be proud of," Johnson said. "Although he grew up in a small community, he played at a small school. He’s well known, and he’s earned that. I’ve explained to him just how rare it is for a guy to come from a school that small to play in the NFL.”

Johnson said he sees a lot of himself in J.K.

“Every time a J.K. comes out or a Johnnie Johnson comes out of a situation like that, I think that enhances the probability for the next person in those small, rural areas to realize that they have an opportunity as well,” Johnson said.

