NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Good things come to those who wait. That's the case for former Longhorn Charles Omenihu.

After 160 picks before him, the defensive end was taken by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Omenihu decided to return to Texas for his senior season and went on to claim Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. In addition, he tabbed first team All Big 12 honors.

The Rowlett native recorded 45 sacks (32 solo) with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks during his senior campaign.