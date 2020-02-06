New Houston Dash jerseys pay homage to Oilers 'Luv Ya Blue' years

HOUSTON — The Houston Dash is bringing back old-school vibes with its new look.
The Dash revealed a Houston Oilers-themed jersey as its 2020 secondary jersey for the National Women’s Soccer League season.
The secondary white jersey, nicknamed “Luv Ya Dash” after the Oilers' "Luv Ya Blue" fight song, features a large "Space City Blue band across the chest that is flanked on top and bottom by a thin line in the Club's traditional orange hue," according to the team, which is similar to the stripes found on the Oilers' pants and helmets.
“One of our core values as a club is to take pride in the city we represent, so we wanted to honor the rich legacy of Houston sports,” said Juan Loya, the club’s creative director. “Growing up in Houston, there’s nothing more iconic than the Astrodome and the passion Houstonians have for the history made there by the Oilers and others through the years.”
Wade Phillips, one of the most decorated defensive coaches in football history and the son of legendary Oilers’ head coach Bum Phillips, joined in the launch, sharing a photo of himself with the Dash kit on his personal Twitter account.
