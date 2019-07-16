ARLINGTON, Texas — Day one of Big 12 Media Day has come and gone.

The day started with commissioner Bob Bowlsby defending his league's reputation for a lack of defense.

"Contrary to popular belief, there are kids that tackle in the Big 12," he said.

Les Miles was the first coach to take the stage on Monday, his first time representing Kansas since his two-year absence from coaching.

One big topic that Miles addressed in his opening statement: the one-game suspension for star running back Pooka Williams.

Williams has a misdemeanor domestic battery charge stemming from an incident last December.

"He has taken responsibility. He's been remorseful. He's learned from this experience as has our team," said Miles.

Another new face at Big 12 Media Day was Matt Wells.

The new Texas Tech Head Coach has promised a more physical and disciplined brand of football.

"I believe in being a physically tough team and mentally tough team that's led by your players, and there's an accountability and discipline factor that needs to be there," Wells said.

Big 12 favorite Oklahoma made it clear they were looking for another conference championship title.

But without quarterback Kyler Murray, and fresh new faces on the offense, are they capable of winning the trophy again?

"It's a new team, it's a new challenge," said Head Coach Lincoln Riley. "I think the expectations and standard of Oklahoma football are so high that it almost helps a little bit in a funny way."

Oklahoma State and TCU were the two other teams addressing the media on day one.

Texas, West Virginia, Kansas State, Iowa State and Baylor will all take the stage on Tuesday.

