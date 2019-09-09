AUSTIN, Texas — Good news for soccer fans: Crews will be breaking ground on the new Major League Soccer stadium in North Austin Monday morning.

The Austin FC soccer stadium will sit on 24 acres of city-owned land and have 20,000 seats. There are only about 1,000 parking spots, however.

Mayor Steve Adler, the CEO of Austin FC and Two Oak Ventures, as well as MLS Commissioner Don Garber will all be in attendance.

KVUE spoke to businesses on the other side of Burnet Road. They said despite some temporary discomfort, they're looking forward to the change.

“I’m sure [construction's] going to hamper things a little bit, but I’m hoping it’s not going to be anything too tremendous," said Rick Sparks, owner of Austin Kitchen and Bath. "Part of living with Austin is dealing with the construction and I try to look at the positive side of it and what the benefits are going to be and I think are going to far out way the bad sides of it."

"More people, whether that’s local people coming in to see the game, it’s always a good thing for us and will be a positive thing and that’s how we’re going to look at this," said Jim Wallwork, owner of Dry Society Styling Lounge.

There have been concerns about traffic in the past, but Precourt Sports Ventures said the games shouldn't take place during rush hour.

The 24-acre site will also host concerts, farmers markets, art shows and other events.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.

