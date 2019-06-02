SAN MARCOS, Texas — For the first time this season, Danny Kaspar's Texas State Bobcats have lost back-to-back basketball games.

"After practice coach brought us in, we thought we were going to do some kind of conditioning," said Bobcats forward, Alex Peacock.

Instead, the fifth year Bobcats head coach had a bag of dodge balls delivered to the court.

The Bobcats hurled dodge balls at each other just like we all did as kids in P.E. class in elementary school and junior high school.

It was a competitive match, I must say. But there was a purpose for this popular game. It's something Kaspar has done with his teams at Incarnate Word and Stephen F. Austin. The goal is to deliver some fun between teammates with hopes it delivers wins on the basketball court.

Texas State has won a lot of games during the 2018-19 season. The Bobcats are 17-5 overall and 6-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.

It's one of the best starts in program history. But, the Bobcats have lost back-to-back games to Georgia Southern and UT-Arlington.

Texas State will host Appalachian State at the newly renovated Strahan Coliseum Thursday night in San Marcos. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm.