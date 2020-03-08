Texas State Bobcats move football season opener up one week

Texas State Athletic Director Larry Teis said the move will give them "extra time between the first two home games to manage any possible circumstances."

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State Bobcats fans and students will get college football a little sooner than they may have first anticipated.

The Texas State Athletics department announced Aug. 3 that the team's home opener versus SMU – originally scheduled for Sept. 5 – would be moved up one week to Aug. 29.

Texas State Athletic Director Larry Teis said “this move will give us extra time between our first two home games to manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur.”

According to Texas State Athletics, the NCAA announced last week that all NCAA Division I teams could begin their season on August 29 and the Sun Belt Conference and American Athletic Conference (SMU's conference) approved a waiver request from both schools to change the game date.

"With the season being permitted to start on Aug. 29 as scheduled, this move will give us extra time between our first two home games to manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur," said Teis. "Our original schedule did not have any open dates in September. This improves our approach to managing the conditions of these unprecedented times safely."

Texas State officials said stadium capacity limitations, revised gameday procedures and new safety protocols will be announced later.

