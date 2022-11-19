No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs scramble on game-winning FG as clock expires, beat Baylor to complete 5th second-half comeback of season

The Horned Frogs wrap up their regular season against Iowa State on Nov. 26.

WACO, Texas — TCU gave the Horned Frogs faithful a heart attack, surely.

The Horned Frogs completed their fifth second-half comeback of the season, as kicker Griffin Kell nailed a 42-yard game-winning field goal as time expired. TCU defeated Baylor 29-28.

With the win, TCU remains alive in the College Football Playoff conversation.

One week removed from a dominant defensive performance against Texas, TCU struggled to stop the Baylor Bears offense.

Baylor moved the ball at ease on its first three drives, resulting in 14 points to start the game. Baylor missed a 46-yard field goal after knocking on the door of the red zone on its second drive. The Bears rushing offense was the catalyst of their success, totaling for 125 yards on 19 carries in the opening three drives.

TCU responded with a seven-play, 72-yard drive capped off by a seven-yard touchdown run courtesy of quarterback Max Duggan after going three-and-out on the opening drive.

TCU's offense has also been predicated on generating big plays all season. Down 14-7, Duggan hit Taye Barber for a crucial 77-yard pass to the Baylor 13-yard line. Kendre Miller scored five plays later to tie the game, 14-14. Miller leads the nation scoring a touchdown in 12 consecutive games.

Baylor and TCU went into the break tied, 14-14.

The Horned Frogs took their first lead of the game mid-way through the 3rd quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Gunnar Henderson, but they missed the extra point.

Baylor regained the lead early in the fourth quarter, taking a 21-20 lead after TCU's missed extra point. The Bears added another punch on the ground with nine minutes left to take an eight-point lead.

THE BEARS EXTEND THEIR LEAD AGAINST NO. 4 TCU 😤 🔥@RichardReese29 reaches the endzone for @BUFootball! pic.twitter.com/VROJSAVLhG — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

Trailing late is not an unfamiliar spot for the Horned Frogs. TCU marched down the field on an 11-play, 90-yard drive to score a touchdown, but failed the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Another look at the failed 2-point conversation for TCU late in the 4th quarter 👀#FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/O5hz9urQ6y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

TCU stopped Baylor for a three-and-out and used all three of their timeouts, setting up the Horned Frogs for one last drive with 1:34 on the clock.

With the clock winding down, TCU ran the ball on third down and no timeouts, forcing the field goal team to run out and kick the game-winning field goal.

Jerry needs to hire Sonny as a consultant.pic.twitter.com/gQZIZN4Ul6 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) November 19, 2022

Baylor finished the game with 232 rushing yards on 46 carries and three rushing touchdowns. TCU had 441 total yards in the game: 327 passing and 114 rushing.

TCU improves to 11-0 on the season. They have already locked their spot in the Big 12 Championship game. Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State are fighting for that coveted second spot in the title game.

UP NEXT

