TCU loses to Georgia by biggest deficit in national college football championship history

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Not even the Hypnotoad could save TCU.

After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was one to forget. Georgia won it all last year and the defending champions were on a mission to repeat.

The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Cali. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Georgia's title game experience was on display from the start. Led by their 25-year-old incumbent quarterback Stetson Bennett, UGA racked up 354 yards of offense in the first half. The Bulldogs finished with 589 yards of total offense.

TCU's risk-reward defense had zero answers.

After TCU went three-and-out to start the game, Bennett capped a surgical Georgia drive with an untouched 21-yard rushing touchdown. He added a six-yard rushing score in the second quarter.

Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Bennett left the game in the beginning of the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Carson Beck.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan had of one of the worst games of his career. The Heisman runner-up completed 14 of 22 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions. Sixty of those 152 yards came on one pass play to wide receiver Derius Davis.

Duggan accounted for the Frogs only score of the game on a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

TCU missed the stable presence of star running back Kendre Miller, who did not play in the championship game after spraining his MCL in the CFP Semifinal against Michigan.

TCU's loss to Georgia was the biggest blowout in national championship history (58 points). The previous record was in 2004 when USC beat Oklahoma by 36 points, 55-19.

