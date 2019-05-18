AUSTIN, Texas — The nation's ninth overall seed and Austin Regional host the

University of Texas was upset by Sam Houston State in the first round of NCAA softball regional play, 2-1.

One swing by Sam Houston State's Tiffany Thompson in the sixth inning gave Sam Houston the eventual game-winning two-run homer.

The University of Houston won the other Austin Regional game, defeating Texas A&M 3-1.

Weather permitting, Houston will face Sam Houston State in a winner's bracket game at 1 p.m.

Two old rivals, Texas and Texas A&M, will meet in an elimination game at 3 p.m.

