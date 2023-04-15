Oklahoma women win second straight NCAA gymnastics title

Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Trinity Thomas and the second-ranked Gators.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all-time record with her 28th career perfect-10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title — the top-ranked Sooners' sixth in the last nine years — Saturday at the NCAA women's gymnastics championships.

Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the second-ranked Gators. Audrey Davis scored a 9.900 on the floor before teammate Jordan Bowers — who soared high on a double pike during a spectacular routine — earned the event's top score of 9.950 to help the Sooners take control.

Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was limited to just two events due to an leg injury suffered two weeks ago in the regional round, recorded her fifth career 10 on the vault and 28th overall to match the mark set by Jamie Dantzcher (UCLA, 2000-04) and Jenny Hansen (Kentucky, 1992-96) — the latter of whom is the only person to win three straight all-around titles.

Thomas wrapped up her stellar collegiate career with a chance to break the record in her final event, but finished with a 9.912 on the bars. Her Florida teammates Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong each earned a 9.975 to help the Gators finish with 198.2375 points, three-tenths of a point ahead of Utah.

The Utes, who finished third for the third consecutive year, were led Maile O'Keefe. The senior, who had a 10 on the beam Thursday en route to the all-around title, registered her sixth perfect score of the season on beam.