UTSA and football coach Jeff Traylor agree to 10-year contract extension

The deal lasts through 2031 and will pay the Roadrunners' head coach $28 million.

SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio has an undefeated and nationally-ranked football team, and head coach Jeff Traylor has agreed to coach the Roadrunners for the next ten years.

The school announced that they have signed Traylor to a contract extension through 2031 valued at $28 million, giving him an average annual salary of $2.8 million per year and increasing the salary pool for assistant coaches.

“Jeff saw something special at UTSA when he first expressed interest in this job and we likewise knew we had someone special when we hired him to take over our program,” said UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos. “He is an outstanding leader, a culture builder and a molder of young men. He has brought unprecedented national exposure and acclaim to both our institution and the San Antonio community. He’s taken UTSA Football to new heights in a short amount of time and this contract extension shows our commitment to him and his staff to continue to build and sustain this program for years to come.”

Traylor has been the head coach for UTSA since 2019, compiling a 15-5 record in that time and leading the team to an 8-0 record to start this season. The program cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time ever this year, and shot up to 16th in the nation this week. Texas Tech was reportedly interested in luring Traylor to Lubbock after firing their head coach, but the Roadrunners have locked up their guy for the next decade.

“Jeff came to UTSA with a passion for building a football program that San Antonio now calls its own,” said UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. “Our team believes in him, and our students, alumni and fans are excited about the momentum. This moment in time is very special. With the opening of our Roadrunner Athletics Center of Excellence and our upcoming membership in the American Athletic Conference, this is clearly the next transformational waypoint on our bold trajectory for moving our athletics program, our university and our city of San Antonio forward.”

“I would like to thank Dr. Eighmy and Dr. Campos for showing their deep commitment to what we are building here at UTSA,” said Traylor. “They proactively engaged me on an extension discussion at the start of the season, and my staff and I are thrilled about what the future holds for this program. I say this all the time, but this game is about the players and they are the reason we are in this profession to begin with. This is exactly why we have chosen to make this announcement today. We should all be talking about what they have accomplished this season, they are making history every week.”