COLLEGE STATION, Texas — PREVIEW:

Texas State and Texas A&M will open their respective seasons with a matchup in College Station, which will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Aggies entered the season as the No. 12 ranked team in the nation after finishing 9-4 in 2018. Conversely, the Bobcats enter the game as significant underdogs after they finished 3-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

ESPN gives the Bobcats a 2.4% chance of knocking off the Aggies in College Station. Vegas was also not kind to the Bobcats winning chances, placing the spread at -33.5 for Texas A&M.

Despite the slim statistical odds, however, Bobcat Nation still holds onto hope. In a Twitter poll posted by KVUE's Emily Giangreco on Wednesday night, Texas State supporters were not few and far between.

The Aggies' top 15 AP preseason poll ranking is the team's first since 2013, which was the year after Johnny Manziel's breakout freshman season.