COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 1ST Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 7

AGGIES (Own 28):

Mond completed a pass over the middle for a gain of five yards to Corbin. Corbin followed up with a big chunk in the run game for 20 yards. Texas A&M has crossed midfield. Mond completed another pass for a nine-yard gain to the Texas State 37-yard line. After an incomplete pass on a screen play, Mond found Davis again on a routine out route to the left sideline. On third and inches from the Texas State 27-yard line, Corbin picked up the first down on a run up the middle. Mond capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown to Davis. Texas A&M leads 7-0.

BOBCATS (Own 18):

Texas State started its first drive on the ground for no gain. Tyler Vitt completed his first pass to Hutch White for a six-yard gain. On third and four, Vitt threw an incomplete pass over the middle and the Bobcats went three-and-out on their first drive. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 28-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 20):

Kellen Mond started the drive with a first down completion to Quartney Davis to the 35-yard line. Jashaun Corbin followed up with a five-yard carry up the middle to the 40-yard line. Mond completed another pass to the right, this time to Jhamond Ausbon, which brought up third and five. Mond threw an incomplete pass on third down, ending the Aggies drive before midfield. Texas A&M punted the ball to the Texas State 18-yard line.

PREVIEW:

Texas State and Texas A&M will open their respective seasons with a matchup in College Station, which will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Aggies entered the season as the No. 12 ranked team in the nation after finishing 9-4 in 2018. Conversely, the Bobcats enter the game as significant underdogs after they finished 3-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

ESPN gives the Bobcats a 2.4% chance of knocking off the Aggies in College Station. Vegas was also not kind to the Bobcats winning chances, placing the spread at -33.5 for Texas A&M.

Despite the slim statistical odds, however, Bobcat Nation still holds onto hope. In a Twitter poll posted by KVUE's Emily Giangreco on Wednesday night, Texas State supporters were not few and far between.

RELATED:

AP Top 25 Poll: Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies crack preseason top 15 for first time in years

Texas State Bobcats add Memphis transfer, former Coppell HS QB Brady McBride

Spavital brothers guiding Texas State into new chapter

The Aggies' top 15 AP preseason poll ranking is the team's first since 2013, which was the year after Johnny Manziel's breakout freshman season.