COLLEGE STATION, Texas — HALFTIME: TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 28.

HALFTIME STATS:

Total yards: Texas A&M -- 257, Texas State -- 93

Turnovers: Texas A&M -- 1, Texas State -- 3

Time of Possession: Texas A&M -- 18:59, Texas State -- 11:01

AGGIES:

Kellen Mond -- 13/18, 158 passing yards, two touchdowns passing, one touchdown rushing.

Jashaun Corbin -- 15 carries, 76 yards, one touchdown rushing, one touchdown receiving.

Quartney Davis - four catches, 74 yards, one touchdown.

BOBCATS:

Tyler Vitt -- 9/15, 51 passing yards, two interceptions.

Anthony D. Taylor -- seven carries, 19 yards.

Hutch White -- six catches, 42 yards.

2ND Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 28

BOBCATS (Own 1):

Jensen ran the ball up the middle for a 12-yard gain. Jensen completed a pass to Trevis Graham for 12 yards and another first down. Jensen took another shot Graham's way, but Graham dropped the deep pass. Texas State went into the locker room down 28-0 to the Aggies.

AGGIES (TXST 25):

Mond dropped back but called his own number and picked up 11 yards on a first down scramble up the middle. Mond completed a pass to Rogers, but Texas State forced a fumble on the one-yard line and recovered the ball.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Gresch Jensen entered the game at quarterback. Jensen completed his first pass on an out route to Hutch White for a first down. Taylor gained one yard to the left. Jensen's second pass was picked off by Roney Elam and returned for 24 yards to the Texas State 25-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 42):

Corbin picked up four yards on a zone run to the left. Mond completed a stop route to Ausbon for a first down. Mond found Davis over the middle for a gain of 29 yards to the Texas State three-yard line. Officials took an injury timeout for a Texas State player. Mond's first down pass was incomplete intended for Ausbon. Mond capped off the drive with a three-yard pass to Corbin. Aggies lead 28-0.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

Vitt threw a pass over the middle intended for Jeremiah Haydal. Vitt completed a pass for 13 yards and a first down to Hutch White. After an incomplete pass, Vitt found Hays for a three-yard gain. On third and eight, Vitt converted to a pass over the middle, which was caught one-handed by White for 10 yards.

Two incomplete passes set up Texas State with another third and long. Vitt was intercepted by Myles Jones and returned to the Texas State 42-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 40):

Corbin gained five yards on the ground to the Texas State 35-yard line. Corbin picked up another big gain on the ground with a 14-yard rush up the gut of the Bobcats defense to the Bobcats 21-yard line. Texas A&M rode the legs of Corbin all the way inside the Bobcats five yard line. Mond finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown scramble to the right pylon. Texas A&M leads 21-0.

BOBCATS (Own 10):

Bacl-to-back rushes from Taylor set up third and short for Texas State, but Vitt could not convert the first down on a scramble. The Bobcats punt was fair caught at the Texas State 40-yard line, a 35-yard punt.

AGGIES (Cont.):

Mond rushed on a broken play for five yards to the Texas State 39-yard line. On third and four, Mond looked for Ausbon over the middle, but high pressure from the Texas State defense broke up the play. The Aggies pinned the Bobcats inside their own 10-yard line.

1ST Q:

TEXAS STATE 0, TEXAS A&M 14

AGGIES (Own 45):

Corbin gained two yards on a run to the right. This ended the first quarter. Aggies lead 14-0.

BOBCATS (Own 25):

On first down, Vitt was sacked for a five-yard loss to the Texas State 20-yard line, Taylor picked up the five yards back to give Texas State a third and 10. Vitt completed a pass in the flat to Taylor for a short gain of one yard. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 45-yard line.

AGGIES (TXST 42):

Mond looked to take the top off of the Bobcat defense on the first play, intending a pass for Davis. The pass was caught but was ruled out of bounds in the back of the end zone. Texas A&M called timeout after the play. Corbin was stopped on second down for a gain of one yard to the Texas State 41-yard line. On third and nine, Mond completed a rollout pass to his left intended for Ausbon to the Texas State one-yard line.

Texas State called its first timeout of the half. Corbin ran the ball on first down up the middle for no gain. Texas A&M called its second timeout of the half. Corbin's second attempt for a short yardage touchdown was unsuccessful. On third and inches, Corbin scored a one-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 14-0 lead with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

TEXAS STATE (Own 25):

Vitt connected on a short stop route for seven yards to Mason Hays. A second down run up the middle was stopped for a loss of one. On third and four, Vitt found Taylor on a swing pass to convert the first down.

A bubble pass was stopped in the backfield to set up Texas State with another third down. ON third down, Vitt's pass over the middle was intercepted by Leon O'Neal Jr. Aggies will start on the Texas State 42-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 28):

Mond completed a pass over the middle for a gain of five yards to Corbin. Corbin followed up with a big chunk in the run game for 20 yards. Texas A&M has crossed midfield. Mond completed another pass for a nine-yard gain to the Texas State 37-yard line. After an incomplete pass on a screen play, Mond found Davis again on a routine out route to the left sideline. On third and inches from the Texas State 27-yard line, Corbin picked up the first down on a run up the middle. Mond capped off the drive with a 21-yard touchdown to Davis. Texas A&M leads 7-0.

BOBCATS (Own 18):

Texas State started its first drive on the ground for no gain. Tyler Vitt completed his first pass to Hutch White for a six-yard gain. On third and four, Vitt threw an incomplete pass over the middle and the Bobcats went three-and-out on their first drive. Texas State punted the ball to the Aggies' 28-yard line.

AGGIES (Own 20):

Kellen Mond started the drive with a first down completion to Quartney Davis to the 35-yard line. Jashaun Corbin followed up with a five-yard carry up the middle to the 40-yard line. Mond completed another pass to the right, this time to Jhamond Ausbon, which brought up third and five. Mond threw an incomplete pass on third down, ending the Aggies drive before midfield. Texas A&M punted the ball to the Texas State 18-yard line.

PREVIEW:

Texas State and Texas A&M will open their respective seasons with a matchup in College Station, which will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Aggies entered the season as the No. 12 ranked team in the nation after finishing 9-4 in 2018. Conversely, the Bobcats enter the game as significant underdogs after they finished 3-9 in the Sun Belt Conference.

ESPN gives the Bobcats a 2.4% chance of knocking off the Aggies in College Station. Vegas was also not kind to the Bobcats winning chances, placing the spread at -33.5 for Texas A&M.

Despite the slim statistical odds, however, Bobcat Nation still holds onto hope. In a Twitter poll posted by KVUE's Emily Giangreco on Wednesday night, Texas State supporters were not few and far between.

RELATED:

AP Top 25 Poll: Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies crack preseason top 15 for first time in years

Texas State Bobcats add Memphis transfer, former Coppell HS QB Brady McBride

Spavital brothers guiding Texas State into new chapter

The Aggies' top 15 AP preseason poll ranking is the team's first since 2013, which was the year after Johnny Manziel's breakout freshman season.