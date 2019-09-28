ARLINGTON, Texas — PREGAME:

No. 23 Texas A&M and Arkansas square off in a neutral site game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in each team's second SEC matchup this season.

The Aggies lost to the Auburn Tigers last week at home, 28-20, and Arkansas will come to Jerry World off of a loss as well, falling to San Jose State at home, 31-24. Both teams are 2-2, however, Texas A&M's losses have both come at the hands of top 25 ranked teams in the AP poll.

Last season, Texas A&M held off a late second half Arkansas run to defeat the Razorbacks, 24-17. The Aggies have won the past seven games against the Razorbacks, dating back to the 2012 season. Arkansas' last win came in AT&T Stadium in 2011, where the Razorbacks rallied back from 18 points down to win the game.

ESPN gives Texas A&M a 93.3% chance to win the game, according to the Football Power Index. The Aggies also are favored with a -23.5 spread.

