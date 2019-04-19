COLUMBUS, Ohio — We will no longer be able to witness the Matthew Baldwin connect with receiver Garrett Wilson -- at least not at Ohio State.

The former Lake Travis High School quarterback/receiver duo who connected often on the field as Cavaliers anticipated the same success at Ohio State University.

But, after a competitive spring battling for the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback opportunity with Justin Fields, Baldwin announced his plans to transfer from Ohio State.

The redshirt freshman quarterback, who suffered a torn ACL last year, has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to ESPN and other reports, Baldwin is interested in transferring to a college football program closer to home.

