AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has been issued a $25,000 fine for his statement about officiating in the Red Raiders' 33-30 overtime loss at Baylor.

"In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $25,000 fine of Texas Tech University Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt for his statement in the aftermath of the Red Raider’s double overtime loss at Baylor," the Big 12 said in a press release.

Baylor's Jake Fruhmorgen snapped the ball, the ball hit the ground and Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings recovered. However, officials whistled the play dead and ruled an illegal snap on Fruhmorgen, which prevented the turnover. Baylor scored a touchdown two plays later. Texas Tech scored to force a second overtime, but Baylor still won 33-30.

"It has been confirmed that the ruling on the field of an illegal snap was incorrect," Hocutt said in his statement about the officiating. "The play is not reviewable by rule because it is a dead ball judgment call by the official. I am confident that the Big 12 Conference will deal with the matter internally as they complete the review of the game in its entirety."

RELATED:

Bears win 2OT thriller on homecoming

Texas Longhorns fall 4 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after Red River Showdown loss

Big 12 officials said Hocutt violated league policy by speaking out publicly about officiating.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby offered the following statement regarding the reprimand:

“The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests. It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter.”

Former Texas Tech chancellor Kent Hance tweeted Wednesday morning that he's raising money to pay Hocutt's fine.

"The Big XII has just reprimanded & fined Kirby Hocutt $25,000 for his statement about the 'fumble' at the TT v Baylor game," Hance's tweet said. "As a private attorney I’m raising the money to pay the fine. Support Raiders & Kirby. Send to: Red Raider Club ATTN: Andrea Tirey Box 45055 Lbk TX 79409."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Astros top Yankees, 4-1, to take 2-1 ALCS lead

Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio photobombs young fan sleeping during Astros game

Here's the winner for KVUE's Big Save of the Week – Oct. 11

Lake Travis, UT-bound QB Hudson Card likely out for season due to foot injury