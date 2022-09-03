Saint Peter's guard Matthew Lee wows announcers, fans with kip up during Sweet 16

The upstart Saint Peter's Peacocks are the talk of March Madness. One of their players gave fans another reason to talk with his athleticism Friday.

All eyes of the basketball world were already on the Saint Peter's Peacocks as this year's Cinderella played in the Sweet 16 Friday. And one player gave fans "one shining moment" in the second half.

With 17:07 left to play in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers, Peacocks guard Matthew Lee drove to the basket and then tried to pass the ball but was fouled. He landed on his back along the baseline.

Rather than roll over and get up like most would, he did a kip up.

"Whoa! The acrobatic Matthew Lee getting to his feet," said play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle.

"Take me right to the infirmary," said color commentator Jim Spanarkel.

Multiple fans on social media quickly made a comparison to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, aka The Heartbreak Kid, who was known for doing kip ups in the ring.

"Matthew Lee with the Shawn Michaels kip up!!" tweeted Bryan Fonseca.

"Matthew Lee channels the Heartbreak Kid with the kip up!" tweeted James Corrigan.