Basketball fans come together to watch first day of March Madness tournament

AUSTIN, Texas — The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament began Thursday to the delight of basketball fans across the country.

Residents throughout Austin went to the Haymaker on Manor Road on Thursday to watch the start of the tournament.

"Came to watch some basketball, I love March madness watch it every year, took the day off. Here I am to watch all the games," said Basketball Fan Mitch St. Clair.

St. Clair is not the only big fan of the tournament - many fans are rooting for the upsets.

"For the last 20 years, I have taken the first and second rounds of work off for March madness keeping the tradition going. I like to watch all the games, that’s why I come out to a bar to see of all of them," said Chris Hill, another basketball fan.

Throughout the Haymaker, attendees could see a wave of burnt orange for the University of Texas at Austin. One of those residents decked out in burnt orange was Kent Cohlier, who was supporting the Longhorns.

"Texas all the way Final Four, Final Two, championship winner," said Cohlier.

Texas fans are feeling confident going into the tournament.

"This might be our year, so hook 'em," said UT Grad Neil Patel. "We have stellar guard play and i think that bodes well for the tournament."

No matter which team fans are rooting at the Haymaker, they all came to the agreement that they are having a blast and excited the tournament is here.

