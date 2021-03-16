Join KVUE's 2021 March Madness Bracket Challenge!

The First Four will kick things off on Thursday, March 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — March Madness has arrived and we now know the 68 teams who will compete in the men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Last year's tournament was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are a couple of key changes in place this year to make sure the event can happen safely.

The entire tournament is happening in one geographic location, with most of the games occurring in Indianapolis.

You can enter into the KVUE March Madness Bracket Challenge here (you'll need an ESPN account to join our bracket challenge group here):

The Longhorns will enter the national championship tournament as a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will face No. 14 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round at approximately 8:50 p.m. CST on Saturday, March 20.

Since the NCAA moved to a 64-team field beginning in 1985, this marks the fifth time that the Longhorns have been a No. 3 seed or better in the NCAA Tournament and first since 2008, according to Texas Athletics. UT previously earned a No. 1 seed in 2003, a No. 2 seed in 2006 and 2008 and a No. 3 seed in 2004. It also marks the 35th overall appearance by the Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament.

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

However, NCAA.com also notes that the odds are more like 1 in 120.2 billion, if the person making the bracket takes into account info about which teams are better and tournament history.

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred during the last March Madness.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.