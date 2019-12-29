ATLANTA — It took less than one minute for LSU to score on their first drive and they never looked back.

The Tigers beat Oklahoma in dominant, record breaking fashion Saturday, punching their ticket to the College Football National Championship game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 492 yards and 7 touchdowns, breaking the CFP single-game touchdown record and LSU’s single-game touchdown record in the process. He also broke the CFP record for most passing yards in a single game.

Justin Jefferson caught 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns, breaking the CFP record for most reception TDs in a single game.

After the game, Burrow said that Jefferson and LSU's group of talented receivers bailed him out of a lot of bad passes.

"It wasn’t my sharpest game (Justin Jefferson) was bailing me out on some missed reads," he said. "I’m excited to get back and sharpen things up."

The Tigers ended their record-breaking first half up 49-14, but didn’t slow down from there. LSU's offensive dominance continued until Coach O pulled most of his starters in the 4th quarter, giving backup QB Myles Brennan a chance to play in the semi-finals.

"I’ve been apart of some good football teams, but I’ve never been a part of an offense like this," Coach Ed Orgeron said after the game.

The Tiger defense was no joke either. Oklahoma’s offense, led by Heisman Trophy finalist Jalen Hurts, was held to just 28 points. Most of them were scored in garbage time after the game was well out of hand.

The defense held them to just 217 passing yards and 97 rushing yards.

"The key was Jalen Hurts not beating us with his feet and we did a great job of that," Orgeron said. "Coach made ‘em one dimensional, we had a great pass rush I’m very proud of Coach Aranda and the whole defense."

LSU will play the winner of Saturday night’s Fiesta Bowl matchup between Clemson and Ohio State.

"We have one more game left," Jefferson said. "We’re going to go in these next two weeks focused, ready to go and dominate the next match up."

The game will take place in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. CST.

