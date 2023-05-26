LSU's Sa'Myah Smith faints during championship ceremony at White House

"For those of you who are concerned. Sa'maya is fine. I'll assure you of that. She's kind of embarrassed right now," Mulkey said.

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Women's Basketball team celebrated its national championship at the White House Friday.

While President Biden congratulated the team on their success, LSU forward Sa'myah Smith fainted. The ceremony was put on hold while Smith received medical attention. Biden said a few times that everything was okay.

When LSU head coach Kim Mulkey spoke after the President, she confirmed that Smith was okay.

"For those of you who are concerned. Sa'myah is fine. I'll assure you of that. She's kind of embarrassed right now," Mulkey said.

President Biden also said it's "not the first time this has happened."

Smith took to Twitter Friday evening to let everyone know she was okay, saying, "All is well! Thank you to the first responders and everyone who helped. You all are greatly appreciated! I guess you can say I left my mark at the White House!"

Smith will undergo further evaluation when the team returns to Baton Rouge, according to LSU.

Update on Sa'Myah Smith 👍 pic.twitter.com/uoa96OA5i6 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 26, 2023