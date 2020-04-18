AUSTIN, Texas — In the 2020 WNBA Draft, Texas Longhorns guard Sug Sutton was drafted 36th overall in the third round to the Washington Mystics, home of the Panda Bear mascot.

Sutton played in all 30 games with 29 starts as a senior. She averaged a team-best 29.9 minutes per game. Sutton led the Longhorns and ranked fourth in the Big 12 Conference in assists per game (4.3). She also ranked sixth in the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.7. Sutton was UT's leader in steals per game with 1.8, which ranked eighth in the Big 12.

Before the 2020 WNBA draft, 10 women's basketball players in UT history had been drafted to the WNBA, according to Texas Athletics.

1999 Edna Campbell Round 1, 10th pick to Phoenix Mercury

2000 Edwina Brown Round 1, 3rd pick to Detroit Shock

2004 Stacy Stephens Round 3, 37th pick to Houston Comets

2005 Jamie Carey Round 3, 31st pick to Phoenix Mercury

*2005 Heather Schreiber Round 3, 39th pick to Los Angeles Sparks

2007 Tiffany Jackson Round 1, 5th pick to New York Liberty

2010 Brittainey Raven Round 3, 33rd pick to Atlanta Dream

2015 Nneka Enemkpali Round 3, 26th pick to Seattle Storm

2016 Imani McGee-Stafford Round 1, 10th pick to Chicago Sky

2018 Ariel Atkins Round 1, 7th pick to Washington Mystics

