AUSTIN, Texas — In the 2020 WNBA Draft, Texas Longhorns forward Joyner Holmes was drafted 19th overall in the second round to the Seattle Storm, home of the Doppler mascot.

Holmes played in all 30 games with 28 starts, averaging 29.5 minutes per game, which ranked third on the team. She was tied for the team-high in scoring with 13.1 points per game and second in rebounding with 8.7 boards per game.

Holmes notched 14 double-doubles in her senior season, which ranked 26th nationally.

Before the 2020 WNBA draft, 10 women's basketball players in UT history had been drafted to the WNBA, according to Texas Athletics.

1999 Edna Campbell Round 1, 10th pick to Phoenix Mercury

2000 Edwina Brown Round 1, 3rd pick to Detroit Shock

2004 Stacy Stephens Round 3, 37th pick to Houston Comets

2005 Jamie Carey Round 3, 31st pick to Phoenix Mercury

*2005 Heather Schreiber Round 3, 39th pick to Los Angeles Sparks

2007 Tiffany Jackson Round 1, 5th pick to New York Liberty

2010 Brittainey Raven Round 3, 33rd pick to Atlanta Dream

2015 Nneka Enemkpali Round 3, 26th pick to Seattle Storm

2016 Imani McGee-Stafford Round 1, 10th pick to Chicago Sky

2018 Ariel Atkins Round 1, 7th pick to Washington Mystics

For more information about the 2020 WNBA Draft, click here.

