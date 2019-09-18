AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will clash with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday – and if you didn't get tickets to the sold out game at Darrel K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium, we've got you covered.

Here's how you can watch the game:

KVUE Broadcast:

KVUE will be broadcasting the game at 6:30 p.m. on channel 24 in Austin.

Living Room Bar:

The Living Room Bar will be hosting a watch party at its location 200 Lavaca Street. At Living Room Bar, you can enjoy specialty cocktails and bites including beef brisket nachos, street tacos, buffalo style chicken wings, beer buckets, mimosa carafe, and more. The doors open at 11 a.m.

Longhorn City Limits Watch Party:

LCL will be hosting a watch party on the LBJ Lawn on the northeast corner of DKR Stadium. The event starts at 3 p.m. and will feature music by a Gin Blossoms and Drew Fish Band.

Texas-OSU games have not been kind to Longhorns in recent years. Here's why this game might not be a surefire win for UT.

UT Texas Tailgate Zone:

Those not going to the game can watch at the UT Texas Tailgate Zone, located at Crown & Anchor Pub on San Jacinto Blvd. Doors open at 3 p.m. and fans can enjoy burgers, Bud Light specials on pitchers and pints, as well as all day happy hour on Live Oak Brewing beers.

The Original Tejano Tailgaters:

This location is hosting a watch party beginning at 5 p.m., which is located on E. 14th St. and Trinity, according to do512.

Be sure to tune into KVUE for kickoff at 6:30 p.m.!

