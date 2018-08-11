AUSTIN — Westlake senior and five-star recruit Will Baker announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Thursday at Westlake High School.

The 7-foot center chose Texas over UCLA, and he announced it in a commitment video.

Baker only recently narrowed his search to the two schools after eliminating Georgetown and Stanford from his pool.

With his commitment, the 2019 recruiting class for Texas should see a solid increase from its current Top 40 ranking.

