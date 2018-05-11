AUSTIN — Texas head coach Tom Herman made it clear his team is moving on from the West Virginia loss.

“A lot of guys were upset, as well they should be when you’re as invested as they should be,” said Herman. “We don’t have time to pout and wallow in self-pity.”

No rest for the weary said the head coach. And he’s right. Texas Tech is waiting in the wings with the potential of playing two different quarterbacks. That’s dependent on the health of starting quarterback Alan Bowman, who exited the game against Oklahoma with the recurrence of a slightly collapsed lung.

While Bowman is the league's leading passer, backup quarterback Jett Duffey is known more for his running style, which gives the Horns one more thing to worry about.

“When Duffy is in there, (we’ll have) more nickel personnel. Bowman, more dime," Herman said. "These guys that have played for us on defense, they kind of know the ins-and-outs, the strengths and weaknesses of each call. I think we'll have a good package of both available to us. Nothing will be completely foreign or new for our guys."

Herman said his defense needs to play more disciplined, especially since there’s a possibility they could be short-handed again.

Devante Davis, Brandon Jones, and Breckyn Hager are all listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

