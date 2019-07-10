AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in Big 12 history and for the first time since 2009, an offensive lineman scored a "big fella" touchdown on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns left tackle Samuel Cosmi rumbled 12 yards into the end zone early in the fourth quarter to give UT a 35-17 lead. Texas has a rule where if you score a touchdown ... you "go hug a big guy." Well, this was one heck of a big man hug after this touchdown.

Cosmi's touchdown was one of UT's many highlight plays against the Mountaineers, but can definitely be argued as the most memorable one.

RELATED:

Texas Longhorns headline 4 Lone Star State teams in week 7 AP Top 25 Poll

Ehlinger leads No. 11 Texas over West Virginia 42-31

HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Texas Longhorns defense snags 4 interceptions en route to 42-31 win at West Virginia

The play was also the 6-foot-7-inch, 300 pound offensive tackle's first career touchdown.

WATCH THE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN TOUCHDOWN HERE:

Texas went on to defeat West Virginia, 42-31. The Longhorns play the Sooners next Saturday in Dallas. Texas beat the Sooners 48-45 during the 2018 regular season at the State Fair of Texas, though the Sooners won the rematch in the Big 12 title game.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Former UT softball star Cat Osterman makes U.S. Olympic Team for Tokyo 2020

Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

Texas freshman's 'freakish athletic ability' sparks Longhorns offense to open 2019 season

Texas Longhorns' Devin Duvernay joins Biletnikoff Award watch list, emerging as one of nation's top receivers