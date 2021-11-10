UT women's basketball signs 3 in 2022 recruiting class

Texas inked a trio of top-100 nationally ranked high school recruits: Jordana Codio, Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Amina Muhammad.

The 2022 class has been ranked No.6 in the nation in Dan Olson's Collegiate Girls Basketball Report and was rated as the No.8 class in Bret McCormick's All-Star Girls Report, according to Texas Athletics.

Here is a look at the 2022 UT signing class:

Jordana Codio, guard 6 feet, 1 inch (Jupiter, Florida | Montverde Academy)

Amina Muhammad, forward 6 feet, 4 inches (DeSoto, Texas | DeSoto HS)

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, guard 6 feet, 2 inches (Sioux Falls, South Dakota | Washington HS)

"Really excited to welcome the Codio family to The 40 Acres. Jordana is an extremely hard worker who has been diligent in her rehab to recover from an injury almost a year ago. She is a long, athletic Player who is extremely competitive. Both of her parents have coached at the collegiate level. Coaches kids are always different in a really good way. She can play multiple positions at 6-1 which will allow her the opportunity at immediate playing time. Plays on a very talented high school team at Montverde Academy in Florida, led by coach Special Jennings. She will be extremely well coached this year and will be even better by the time she gets here in the summer of 2022."

"At Texas, we always want the best players in the state on The 40 Acres. In my mind, Amina is that player for us in the 2022 class. Plays for the reigning state championship team at DeSoto high school and is coached by Andrea Robinson. At 6-2, Amina can play both on the perimeter and at the four or forward position. Another player that can play multiple positions, her ballhandling skills at her size as well as her shooting touch and range will allow her to have an immediate impact for our program. Again another young lady that works extremely hard, has that competitive spirit we call "Texas Fight" and is very committed both in the classroom and on the court. Comes from another wonderful family who are so excited that their daughter will be coming to The 40 Acres to represent the great state of Texas at The University of Texas."

Amina embodies Texas Fight



"The third player to add to our recruiting class in 2022 is Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. Long and athletic at 6-2, a guard who really burst on the scene a year ago at the Wooten camp in Dallas. She jumped into the top 25 in the country then. As with Jordana and Amina, has size at 6-2 and may still be growing and has really good ballhandling skills to go with that size. High school coach is Jamie Parish at Washington high school and is currently playing on the #1 volleyball team in the state of South Dakota, was also on an Elite Summer Team in All Iowa Attack coached by Dickson Jenson. Another great young lady whose mother Tshijuka played at ODU, she has done an incredible job with her and is so excited to know Ndjakalenga's coming to The 40 Acres."

Texas enters the 2021-22 season coming off of a 21-10 record last year and an Elite Eight appearance. UT lost to No. 1 seed South Carolina, 62-34.