Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers football game to air on KVUE

You can watch the Texas-West Virginia game at 11 a.m. on KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns return home this upcoming weekend to host the West Virginia Mountaineers after surviving a third overtime game this season.

Next up, UT plays host to West Virginia (4-2 overall, 3-2 in Big 12) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, and the game will air on KVUE!

Here's how you can watch the game on KVUE:

Spectrum – Channel 3

Channel 3 DISH – Channel 24

Channel 24 DirecTv – Channel 24

Channel 24 Stream/OTT – Available to watch through the Roku app or through Hulu Live

West Virginia comes to Austin as winners of three out of their last four games, including its last game against Kansas State. The Mountaineers beat the Wildcats 37-10 at home.

KVUE Sports will be live from DKR Saturday morning during KVUE Daybreak to preview the Longhorns matchup. Be sure to tune in!

Throughout the game, KVUE will provide live in-game updates on kvue.com/longhorns, tell you where you can listen to the game if you can't watch it on TV and will update you on the Longhorns news through our social media channels.

And catch the highlight breakdown and full game analysis after the game on KVUE news at 10.