x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Longhorns

Red River Showdown: How to listen to the Texas-OU football game

Listen to the Texas-OU game here.

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 22 Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in the 116th Red River Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

How to listen to and stream the game:

Everything you need to know:

Entering game week for the Red River Showdown, Texas has fallen to No. 22 and Oklahoma has fallen completely out of the top 25 altogether.

Saturday's Red River Showdown will be only the second time in the past 20 years where both teams enter the rivalry game ranked outside of the top 20. The other time this happened was in 2016, when Oklahoma was ranked No. 20 and Texas was unranked. Oklahoma won that game, 45-40.

RELATED: 

PREVIEW: No. 22 Texas Longhorns battle Oklahoma Sooners in 116th Red River Showdown

Red River Showdown: How to plan for Texas-OU game day and what fans can expect

Red River Showdown: Texas, Oklahoma playing rivalry ranked outside of top 20 for 2nd time in 20 years

The last time UT and OU faced each other both as unranked teams was in 1997 and 1998. The Longhorns took both of those matchups, 27-24 and 34-3, respectively. 

Texas leads the overall series against Oklahoma 62-48-5. However, Oklahoma has claimed four of the last six Red River Showdowns.

WATCH: Texas vs. OU: This Red River Showdown could be Sam Ehlinger's last

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 7

November voter guide: What you need to know to vote in Central Texas

Texas Longhorns football 2020 pick 'em predictions: Submit your picks here.