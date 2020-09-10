Red River Showdown: How to listen to the Texas-OU football game

Listen to the Texas-OU game here.

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 22 Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday in the 116th Red River Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Entering game week for the Red River Showdown, Texas has fallen to No. 22 and Oklahoma has fallen completely out of the top 25 altogether.

Saturday's Red River Showdown will be only the second time in the past 20 years where both teams enter the rivalry game ranked outside of the top 20. The other time this happened was in 2016, when Oklahoma was ranked No. 20 and Texas was unranked. Oklahoma won that game, 45-40.

The last time UT and OU faced each other both as unranked teams was in 1997 and 1998. The Longhorns took both of those matchups, 27-24 and 34-3, respectively.

Texas leads the overall series against Oklahoma 62-48-5. However, Oklahoma has claimed four of the last six Red River Showdowns.