How to listen to the Texas-Oklahoma State football game

Listen to the Texas-Oklahoma State game here.

The Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. 

How to listen to and stream the game:

Everything you need to know:

Tom Herman said in a weekly press conference Oklahoma State had the ingredients of a championship team. Oklahoma State will be led by their three-headed offensive monster: Chuba Hubbard, Spencer Sanders and Tylan Wallace. Texas combats that with their own offensive superhero of sorts in Sam Ehlinger and Joshua Moore, who is having a productive season and leads the Big 12 with six receiving touchdowns. 

One interesting note: Texas does have a good historical outing on Halloween, but UT are 1-4 against Oklahoma State in the past five meetings and 3-7 in the past 10. That one win, however, was last season. 

In 2019, UT ran the ball better than Oklahoma State did, rushing for 5.0 yards per carry compared to 4.0. It was one of three games all year where Keaontay Ingram rushed for 100-plus yards, though he has shown signs of struggle in 2020

Texas and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.

