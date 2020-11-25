How to listen to the Texas-Iowa State football game

Listen to the Texas-Iowa State game here.

Coming off two straight weeks without games, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (5-2 overall, 4-2 in Big 12) will host the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (6-2 overall, 6-1 in Big 12) on Friday, Nov. 27, and the game will air at 11 a.m. on KVUE.

The UT game comes after the team's bye week, followed by a game postponement versus Kansas last week. The game was postponed due to Kansas's "inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference," according to a release from Kansas Athletics.

The Texas-Iowa State game on Nov. 27 will have Big 12 Championship implications for both teams. Iowa State sit atop the Big 12 standings and UT sit in the No. 3 spot as of Nov. 23. UT defeating Iowa State is imperative for the team's hopes to return to the Big 12 Championship game, which is scheduled for Dec. 19

The University of Texas will also erect a statue of Julius Whittier, the Texas Longhorns' first Black varsity football player, in the north end of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The statue will be unveiled on Friday before the Texas-Iowa State game.

