How to listen to the Texas-Baylor football game

The Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m.

The University of Texas has not played since its quadruple overtime thriller in the Red River Showdown. The historic Red River Showdown made headlines for more than just the game result, too, which carried throughout the bye week.

A photo showing few players – including Sam Ehlinger – and coaches singing "The Eyes of Texas" after the Oklahoma game circulated online and caused a controversial stir. So much so, Tom Herman opened his Monday press conference in the bye week addressing the school's alma mater.

Ever since, the controversy surrounding "The Eyes of Texas" has dominated headlines. Sam Ehlinger addressed the situation on Tuesday, then it was announced the Longhorn Band will not attend the game to play the song, then UT officials assured the song would still be played despite the band's absence and the Board of Regents doubled down on its stance regarding the fight song. That covers the last two weeks of news regarding "The Eyes of Texas."

Texas also announced this week that the team would be wearing white uniforms at home for the first time since 1950, when UT hosted Purdue. UT traditionally wears its burnt orange uniforms at home.

On to football, Baylor will be playing its first game in three weeks after having games canceled due to COVID-19. Last season, Baylor handed Texas one of its five losses in 2019. UT struggled against the Bears and lost 24-10.