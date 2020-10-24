x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Longhorns

How to listen to the Texas-Baylor football game

Listen to the Texas-Baylor game here.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: Follow LIVE updates from the Texas-Baylor game here.

The Texas Longhorns host the Baylor Bears Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 p.m. 

How to listen to and stream the game:

Everything you need to know:

A lot. There is a ton to unpack headed into this game.  

The University of Texas has not played since its quadruple overtime thriller in the Red River Showdown. The historic Red River Showdown made headlines for more than just the game result, too, which carried throughout the bye week.  

RELATED: 

Texas Longhorns band will not attend Baylor game, play 'The Eyes of Texas' due to lack of 'necessary instrumentation'

Texas Longhorns prep for Baylor Bears after much-needed rest from bye week

Photographer sues Bevo XV's owners over Sugar Bowl pre-game surge

A photo showing few players – including Sam Ehlinger – and coaches singing "The Eyes of Texas" after the Oklahoma game circulated online and caused a controversial stir. So much so, Tom Herman opened his Monday press conference in the bye week addressing the school's alma mater.  

WATCH: Sam Ehlinger explains what 'The Eyes of Texas' means to him 

Ever since, the controversy surrounding "The Eyes of Texas" has dominated headlines. Sam Ehlinger addressed the situation on Tuesday, then it was announced the Longhorn Band will not attend the game to play the song, then UT officials assured the song would still be played despite the band's absence and the Board of Regents doubled down on its stance regarding the fight song. That covers the last two weeks of news regarding "The Eyes of Texas." 

WATCH: Longhorn Band won't play 'The Eyes of Texas' at Baylor game 

Texas also announced this week that the team would be wearing white uniforms at home for the first time since 1950, when UT hosted Purdue. UT traditionally wears its burnt orange uniforms at home. 

On to football, Baylor will be playing its first game in three weeks after having games canceled due to COVID-19. Last season, Baylor handed Texas one of its five losses in 2019. UT struggled against the Bears and lost 24-10. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Texas Longhorns football 2020 pick 'em predictions: Submit your picks here.

Central Texas high school football 2020 season scores: Week 9

Vote on your top Texas high school football play – KVUE Big Save of the Week